Plans to build the centre on the site of the town's old library and art gallery are approved.Read more
Most Recent
By Elisabeth Mahy
Wake Up to Money, BBC Radio 5 Live
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M66 Greater Manchester northboundBBC News Travel
M66 Greater Manchester northbound severe disruption, at J2 for A58 Rochdale Road.
M66 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and it's very slow on M66 northbound at J2, A58 (Bury), because of a van which has broken down.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time