Plans to build the centre on the site of the town's old library and art gallery are approved.Read more
Most Recent
By Elisabeth Mahy
Wake Up to Money, BBC Radio 5 Live
Envelope update
Severe accident: M66 Greater Manchester southboundBBC News Travel
M66 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J3 for Pilsworth Road.
M66 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M66 southbound at J3, Pilsworth (Hollins), because of an accident involving a car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time