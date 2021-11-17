A6104 Greater Manchester westbound severe accident, between Moston Lane East and B6393 Lightbowne Road.

A6104 Greater Manchester - A6104 Hollinwood Avenue in New Moston closed and it's heavy westbound between the Moston Lane East junction and Greengate Roundabout, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - for Stagecoach bus service 117.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time