A6010 Greater Manchester - A6010 Hulme Hall Lane in Sportcity closed and it's slow eastbound between the Bradford Road junction and Philips Park Fire Station, because of an investigation by the police. Diversion in operation - for bus services 64, 76 and 76A.

