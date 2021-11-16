Becontree

England, United Kingdom

  17. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A1083 London both ways

    A1083 London both ways severe disruption, between Valence Avenue and Bennetts Castle Lane.

    A1083 London - A1083 Green Lane in Chadwell Heath closed in both directions between the Valence Avenue junction and the Bennetts Castle Lane junction, because of Winter Lantern Parade. Diversion in operation - the 128, 150 and 368 bus services are diverting.

  19. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A1153 London both ways

    A1153 London both ways severe accident, from A124 Wood Lane to Wren Road.

    A1153 London - A1153 Porters Avenue in Dagenham closed and it's slow in both directions from Martins Corner to the Wren Road junction, because of an accident. Diversion in operation - for bus routes 62 and 145.

