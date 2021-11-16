A1083 London both ways severe disruption, between Valence Avenue and Bennetts Castle Lane.

A1083 London - A1083 Green Lane in Chadwell Heath closed in both directions between the Valence Avenue junction and the Bennetts Castle Lane junction, because of Winter Lantern Parade. Diversion in operation - the 128, 150 and 368 bus services are diverting.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time