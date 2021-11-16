PC Fletcher was killed outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984 during a protest by anti-Gaddafi activists.Read more
Most Recent
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Alex Kleiderman & Adam Durbin
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J29 for A127 Southend Arterial Road Romford.
M25 London - M25 closed anticlockwise at J29, A127 (Romford), because of emergency repairs. Diversion in operation - via the exit and entry slips.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Jeremy Britton
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe accident: M25 London clockwiseBBC News Travel
M25 London clockwise severe accident, at J29 for A127 Southend Arterial Road Romford.
M25 London - M25 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J29, A127 (Romford), because of an accident involving a car and a lorry. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time