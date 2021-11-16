Cranham

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  11. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M25 London anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 London anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J29 for A127 Southend Arterial Road Romford.

    M25 London - M25 closed anticlockwise at J29, A127 (Romford), because of emergency repairs. Diversion in operation - via the exit and entry slips.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M25 London clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 London clockwise severe accident, at J29 for A127 Southend Arterial Road Romford.

    M25 London - M25 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J29, A127 (Romford), because of an accident involving a car and a lorry. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 24
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation