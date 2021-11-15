Amersham on the Hill

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  11. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A416 Buckinghamshire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A416 Buckinghamshire both ways severe disruption, from Amy Lane to Bois Avenue.

    A416 Buckinghamshire - A416 Amersham Road in Chesham closed and it's slow in both directions from the Amy Lane junction to the Bois Avenue junction, because of vehicle fire.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation