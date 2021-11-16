A1201 London both ways severe accident, from Chatterton Road to Hurlock Street.

A1201 London - A1201 Blackstock Road in Highbury closed in both directions from the Chatterton Road junction to Woodbine Pub, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well. Diversion in operation - for bus service 4,19 and 236.

