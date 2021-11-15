PC Fletcher was killed outside the Libyan Embassy in 1984 during a protest by anti-Gaddafi activists.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A4 London both waysBBC News Travel
A4 London both ways severe disruption, between Piccadilly and Knightsbridge.
A4 London - A4 Piccadilly Underpass in Belgravia closed and queues in both directions between the Piccadilly junction and the Knightsbridge junction, because of emergency repairs. Congestion to Brompton Road past Knightsbridge and Harrods, and down Grosvenor Place.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Alex Kleiderman & Adam Durbin
BBC News
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Jeremy Britton
BBC News