Plans to build the centre on the site of the town's old library and art gallery are approved.Read more
Most Recent
By Elisabeth Mahy
Wake Up to Money, BBC Radio 5 Live
Envelope update
Severe accident: A538 Greater Manchester both waysBBC News Travel
A538 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Tithebarn Road and Wicker Lane.
A538 Greater Manchester - A538 Hale Road in Hale Barns blocked and queues in both directions between the Tithebarn Road junction and the Wicker Lane junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time