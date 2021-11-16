Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire eastboundBBC News Travel
M27 Hampshire eastbound severe disruption, at J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way.
M27 Hampshire - M27 lane closed on exit slip road eastbound at J7, A334 (Hedge End), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
BBC Young Climate Change Reporter Katy Porter looks at how fungi is vital to the future of the New Forest.
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M27 Hampshire westboundBBC News Travel
M27 Hampshire westbound severe disruption, between J7 for A334 Charles Watts Way and J5 for A335 Stoneham Way Southampton Airport.
M27 Hampshire - One lane closed on M27 westbound between J7, A334 (Hedge End) and J5, A335 (Southampton Airport), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time