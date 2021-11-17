Pimlico

England, United Kingdom

  18. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A3213 London both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A3213 London both ways severe disruption, between A202 Vauxhall Bridge Road and Tachbrook Street.

    A3213 London - A3213 Bessborough Street in Pimlico closed in both directions between the A202 Vauxhall Bridge Road junction and Pimlico Station, because of an incident. Traffic is coping well. Diversion in operation - the 360 and C10 buses are diverting.

