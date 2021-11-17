A14 Suffolk eastbound severe disruption, from J56 A137 to J57 A1189 Nacton Road.

A14 Suffolk - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on A14 Orwell Bridge eastbound from J56, A137 (Wherstead Interchange) to J57, A1189 (Nacton Interchange), because of an obstruction.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time