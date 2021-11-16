Hawarden Airport

Wales, United Kingdom

  11. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A55 Cheshire eastbound

    A55 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, after J37.

    A55 Cheshire - One lane closed and queues on A55 eastbound in Flintshire after J37, Broughton Shopping Park, because of an accident involving a motorbike.

