Cloverhill

Scotland, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A92 Aberdeen City both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A92 Aberdeen City both ways severe disruption, from A956 Ellon Road to B999.

    A92 Aberdeen City - A92 in Aberdeen closed and queues in both directions from the A956 Ellon Road junction to the B999 junction, because of flooding.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation