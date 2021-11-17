Jack Woodley, 18, died in hospital the day after he was stabbed near a pub in Houghton-le-Spring.Read more
A69 closed near Haltwhistle after collision
The A69 is closed in both directions after two vehicles were involved in a collision near Haltwhistle, Northumberland.
It happened at about 04:00 and National Highways says the road is expected to stay closed throughout the morning.
Diversions are in place and you can find the details are.
A1(M) Tyne And Wear northbound severe disruption, at J65 for A1 Western Bypass J65.
A1(M) Tyne And Wear - One lane closed on A1(M) northbound in Tyne and Wear at J65, A1 (Birtley), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
Teenager critical after being hit by a car
A teenage boy is in a critical condition in hospital after he was hit by a car in Sunderland.
Northumbria Police are investigating after the collision with a silver Vauxhall Astra on Ryhope Street last night about 19:20.
The 15-year-old is being treated at Newcastle's RVI for injuries described as "life threatening."
Police want to hear from anyone who might have seen the incident.Copyright: Google
Police seek two men after South Shields assault
Police have today released images of two men they'd like to trace in connection with an assault.
It comes after a man suffered injuries to his face when he was pushed to the floor and attacked in a South Shields takeaway restaurant.
It happened at The Red Chilli on Sunderland Road on 9 September at about 20:00.
One man pushed the victim to the ground and assaulted him while the second man threw a drinks can at him.Copyright: Northumbria Police
Arrest after quayside stabbing
A man has been arrested after a stabbing on Newcastle's Quayside.
Northumbria Police were called at about 03:00 GMT after a man was stabbed near Livello, a nightclub and bar in Lower Dean Street.Copyright: Google
The man is being treated in hospital.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested.
A force spokesperson said officers remained at the scene and urged anyone with information to call them on 101.