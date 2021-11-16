A167 Tyne And Wear both ways severe disruption, near Coach and Horses Pub.

A167 Tyne And Wear - A167 Newcastle Bank in Birtley blocked and queues in both directions near the Coach and Horses Pub junction, because of an obstruction. Diversion in operation - Service 28 diverting via Long Bank or Birtley Station Lane.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time