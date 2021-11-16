Easter Compton

England, United Kingdom

  4. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M5 Bristol southbound

    M5 Bristol southbound severe accident, between J16 for A38 Gloucester Road and J17 for A4018.

    M5 Bristol - One lane closed on M5 southbound in Gloucestershire between J16, A38 (Aztec West) and J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car. Traffic is coping well.

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Bristol southbound

    M5 Bristol southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A4018 and J18 for M49.

    M5 Bristol - One lane closed and it's very slow on M5 southbound between J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) in Gloucestershire and J18 M49 in City of Bristol, because of a breakdown.

  17. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Bristol northbound

    M5 Bristol northbound severe disruption, from J17 for A4018 to J16 for A38 Gloucester Road.

    M5 Bristol - One lane closed and it's heavy on M5 northbound in Gloucestershire from J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) to J16, A38 (Aztec West), because of a breakdown.

