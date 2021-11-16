Eastington

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Gloucestershire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Gloucestershire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for B4509 Thornbury to J13 for A419.

    M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound from J14, B4509 (Thornbury) to J13, A419 (Stroud), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Gloucestershire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Gloucestershire northbound severe disruption, from J14 for B4509 Thornbury to J13 for A419.

    M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M5 northbound from J14, B4509 (Thornbury) to J13, A419 (Stroud), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  20. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M5 Gloucestershire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M5 Gloucestershire southbound severe disruption, from J13 for A419 to J14 for B4509 Thornbury.

    M5 Gloucestershire - One lane closed on M5 southbound from J13, A419 (Stroud) to J14, B4509 (Thornbury), because of a car having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 17
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation