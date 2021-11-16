Pontlliw

Wales, United Kingdom

  6. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A48 Swansea both ways

    A48 Swansea both ways severe disruption, between Allt Y Graban Road and Gorsaf Y Glowr.

    A48 Swansea - A48 Bolgoed Road in Pontlliw blocked between the Allt Y Graban Road junction and the Gorsaf Y Glowr junction, because of a lorry that's broken down.

