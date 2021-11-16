Penllergaer

Wales, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  9. Video shows racist, homophobic tirade at officer

    Video content

    Video caption: Racist, homophobic abuse of police officer caught on camera

    The footage was released as part of Hate Crime Awareness Week.

  10. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A483 Swansea northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A483 Swansea northbound severe accident, between Mary Dillwyn pub and A484.

    A483 Swansea - A483 Swansea Road in Fforestfach closed and queues northbound between the Mary Dillwyn pub junction and Cadle Roundabout, because of an accident involving a car and a van.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation