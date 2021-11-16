A483 Swansea northbound severe accident, between Mary Dillwyn pub and A484.

A483 Swansea - A483 Swansea Road in Fforestfach closed and queues northbound between the Mary Dillwyn pub junction and Cadle Roundabout, because of an accident involving a car and a van.

