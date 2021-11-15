Marie Boulton felt her position was no longer tenable following a vote on the £150m Aberdeen project.Read more
Can Aberdeen make the switch to renewables?
Managing the transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources of power will be central to the future of the north-east of Scotland and Europe's energy capital - Aberdeen.
The city is no stranger to transition, from granite mining to fisheries to an oil and gas epicentre since the discovery of North Sea oil in the 1960s. But can a future focused on renewables support the local economy in the same way as the oil and gas sector?
Charlotte Hartley, co-chair of the Energy Institute’s young professionals network, "wholeheartedly believes" it can.
Some companies are starting to take "real steps" to decarbonise and diversify their portfolios to include renewables, she told BBC Radio Scotland. Others are playing "catch-up" but net-zero targets are achievable, she maintains, and if anything "could be more ambitious."
Michelle Hayward, a green activist, told Good Morning Scotland that if Aberdeen remains "tied to the fortunes of oil prices, it is just going to lose jobs”. Investing in renewables will provide a more stable future, she says.Quote Message: We should save the oil and gas we have left, it is too precious to burn. Oil is the main ingredient for so many things we depend on – medicines, our whole food supply, water treatment. We have other sources of energy for heat, so let’s use those sources.” from Michelle Hayward Green activist
