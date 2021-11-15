Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Aberdeen is at the heart of the UK's oil and gas industry Image caption: Aberdeen is at the heart of the UK's oil and gas industry

Managing the transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources of power will be central to the future of the north-east of Scotland and Europe's energy capital - Aberdeen.

The city is no stranger to transition, from granite mining to fisheries to an oil and gas epicentre since the discovery of North Sea oil in the 1960s. But can a future focused on renewables support the local economy in the same way as the oil and gas sector?

Charlotte Hartley, co-chair of the Energy Institute’s young professionals network, "wholeheartedly believes" it can.

Some companies are starting to take "real steps" to decarbonise and diversify their portfolios to include renewables, she told BBC Radio Scotland. Others are playing "catch-up" but net-zero targets are achievable, she maintains, and if anything "could be more ambitious."

Michelle Hayward, a green activist, told Good Morning Scotland that if Aberdeen remains "tied to the fortunes of oil prices, it is just going to lose jobs”. Investing in renewables will provide a more stable future, she says.