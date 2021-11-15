Aberdeen

Scotland, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  6. How has Glass defied Aberdeen critics?

    By Andrew Southwick

    BBC Scotland

    Stephen Glass

    Two weeks ago Aberdeen were in crisis, with chairman Dave Cormack pleading for manager Stephen Glass to be given time. Three games later and they appear to be bouncing back.

    Read more
    next

  10. Can Aberdeen make the switch to renewables?

    A view of Aberdeen's port area
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Aberdeen is at the heart of the UK's oil and gas industry

    Managing the transition from fossil fuels to renewable sources of power will be central to the future of the north-east of Scotland and Europe's energy capital - Aberdeen.

    The city is no stranger to transition, from granite mining to fisheries to an oil and gas epicentre since the discovery of North Sea oil in the 1960s. But can a future focused on renewables support the local economy in the same way as the oil and gas sector?

    Charlotte Hartley, co-chair of the Energy Institute’s young professionals network, "wholeheartedly believes" it can.

    Some companies are starting to take "real steps" to decarbonise and diversify their portfolios to include renewables, she told BBC Radio Scotland. Others are playing "catch-up" but net-zero targets are achievable, she maintains, and if anything "could be more ambitious."

    Michelle Hayward, a green activist, told Good Morning Scotland that if Aberdeen remains "tied to the fortunes of oil prices, it is just going to lose jobs”. Investing in renewables will provide a more stable future, she says.

    Quote Message: We should save the oil and gas we have left, it is too precious to burn. Oil is the main ingredient for so many things we depend on – medicines, our whole food supply, water treatment. We have other sources of energy for heat, so let’s use those sources.” from Michelle Hayward Green activist
    Michelle HaywardGreen activist

  12. SNP: Why reject Scotland's CO2 storage plan?

    Video content

    Video caption: PMQs: Ian Blackford asks why Aberdeen CO2 capture plant plans were rejected

    Ian Blackford says no “clear reasons” were given to reject a project designed to store carbon dioxide.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation