Footballer Marcus Rashford is among critics of the school's initial warning to pupils 2p in arrears.Read more
Most Recent
By Llyr Edwards
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A493 Gwynedd both waysBBC News Travel
A493 Gwynedd both ways severe disruption, between Trefeddian Hotel and Happy Valley Turn Off.
A493 Gwynedd - A493 in Aberdovey closed and queues in both directions between the Trefeddian Hotel junction and the Happy Valley Turn Off junction, because of a burst water pipe.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A493 Gwynedd both waysBBC News Travel
A493 Gwynedd both ways severe disruption, from Aberdovey Golf Club to Trefeddian Hotel.
A493 Gwynedd - A493 in Aberdovey closed in both directions from the Aberdovey Golf Club junction to the Trefeddian Hotel junction, because of a burst water pipe.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Liam Evans
BBC News
By Liam Evans
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe accident: A493 Gwynedd both waysBBC News Travel
A493 Gwynedd both ways severe accident, from Tan-Y-Foel to Plas Panteidal.
A493 Gwynedd - A493 in Aberdovey closed in both directions from the Tan-Y-Foel junction to the Plas Panteidal junction, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Gwyn Loader
Chief correspondent, Newyddion S4C