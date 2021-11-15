Aberdyfi

Wales, United Kingdom

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A493 Gwynedd both ways

    A493 Gwynedd both ways severe disruption, between Trefeddian Hotel and Happy Valley Turn Off.

    A493 Gwynedd - A493 in Aberdovey closed and queues in both directions between the Trefeddian Hotel junction and the Happy Valley Turn Off junction, because of a burst water pipe.

  10. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A493 Gwynedd both ways

    A493 Gwynedd both ways severe disruption, from Aberdovey Golf Club to Trefeddian Hotel.

    A493 Gwynedd - A493 in Aberdovey closed in both directions from the Aberdovey Golf Club junction to the Trefeddian Hotel junction, because of a burst water pipe.

  18. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A493 Gwynedd both ways

    A493 Gwynedd both ways severe accident, from Tan-Y-Foel to Plas Panteidal.

    A493 Gwynedd - A493 in Aberdovey closed in both directions from the Tan-Y-Foel junction to the Plas Panteidal junction, because of an accident.

