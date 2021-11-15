Abererch

Wales, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  5. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A499 Gwynedd both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A499 Gwynedd both ways severe accident, near Tyddyn Sachau Nurseries.

    A499 Gwynedd - A499 in Y Ffor blocked and queues in both directions near the Tyddyn Sachau Nurseries junction, because of an accident involving two vehicles.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation