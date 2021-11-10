A465 Monmouthshire both ways severe accident, from A465 to A40 Monmouth Road.

A465 Monmouthshire - A465 Heads Of The Valleys Road in Abergavenny closed and queues in both directions from Skenfrith junction to Hardwick Roundabout, because of an accident. Congestion to routes through Abergavenny as traffic avoids.

