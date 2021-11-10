An investigation is under way into the cause of a house fire which killed a 64-year-old woman.Read more
Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe accident: A465 Monmouthshire both waysBBC News Travel
A465 Monmouthshire both ways severe accident, from A465 to A40 Monmouth Road.
A465 Monmouthshire - A465 Heads Of The Valleys Road in Abergavenny closed and queues in both directions from Skenfrith junction to Hardwick Roundabout, because of an accident. Congestion to routes through Abergavenny as traffic avoids.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Felicity Evans
BBC Wales
By Jenny Rees
BBC Wales health correspondent
By Lola Mayor
BBC News