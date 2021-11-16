Acrefair

Wales, United Kingdom

    Severe accident: A539 Wrexham both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A539 Wrexham both ways severe accident, between The Eagles Inn and Tower Hill.

    A539 Wrexham - A539 Llangollen Road in Acrefair blocked in both directions between The Eagles Inn junction and the Tower Hill junction, because of an accident.

