More people in the West Midlands are facing longer waits for heart scans since the start of the pandemic, the British Heart Foundation has said.

It has produced figures for September, which show 5,409 people in the region had waited more than six weeks for echocardiograms, compared to just 70 at the end of February 2020.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The charity has warned these delays will have created a huge "hidden" backlog of people with heart disease who have not yet made it on to treatment waiting lists.