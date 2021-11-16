Reanna Burns says she was followed by a man who later asked her if she would have sex for £100.Read more
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
By Josie Hannett & Sam Harrison
BBC South East
By Joseph Lee
BBC News
M20 Kent westbound severe disruption, around J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne.
M20 Kent - It's slow on M20 London-bound around J4, A228 (Leybourne), because of a temporary closure and debris on the road.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, from J6 for A229 Maidstone to J7 for A249 Maidstone.
M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 eastbound from J6, A229 (Maidstone) to J7, A249 (Maidstone), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
M20 Kent westbound severe disruption, from J6 for A229 Maidstone to J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne.
M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 London-bound from J6, A229 (Maidstone) to J4, A228 (Leybourne), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time