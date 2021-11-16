Allington

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M20 Kent westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent westbound severe disruption, around J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne.

    M20 Kent - It's slow on M20 London-bound around J4, A228 (Leybourne), because of a temporary closure and debris on the road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M20 Kent eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent eastbound severe disruption, from J6 for A229 Maidstone to J7 for A249 Maidstone.

    M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 eastbound from J6, A229 (Maidstone) to J7, A249 (Maidstone), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  19. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M20 Kent westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M20 Kent westbound severe disruption, from J6 for A229 Maidstone to J4 for A228 Castle Way Leybourne.

    M20 Kent - One lane closed on M20 London-bound from J6, A229 (Maidstone) to J4, A228 (Leybourne), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 19
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation