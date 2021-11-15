Most Recent
Severe accident: M4 Bristol eastboundBBC News Travel
M4 Bristol eastbound severe accident, from J20 for M5 J15 to J19 for M32.
M4 Bristol - One lane closed and queues on M4 eastbound in Gloucestershire from J20, M5 J15 (Almondsbury Interchange) to J19, M32 (Bristol), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M5 Bristol northboundBBC News Travel
M5 Bristol northbound severe disruption, from J15 for M4 J20 to J14 for B4509 Thornbury.
M5 Bristol - One lane closed on M5 northbound in Gloucestershire from J15, M4 J20 (Almondsbury Interchange) to J14, B4509 (Thornbury), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M5 Bristol southboundBBC News Travel
M5 Bristol southbound severe accident, between J16 for A38 Gloucester Road and J17 for A4018.
M5 Bristol - One lane closed on M5 southbound in Gloucestershire between J16, A38 (Aztec West) and J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car. Traffic is coping well.
Severe accident: M4 Bristol westboundBBC News Travel
M4 Bristol westbound severe accident, from J19 for M32 to J20 for M5 J15.
M4 Bristol - One lane closed and it's slow on M4 westbound in Gloucestershire from J19, M32 (Bristol) to J20, M5 J15 (Almondsbury Interchange), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M5 Bristol northboundBBC News Travel
M5 Bristol northbound severe accident, at J16 for A38 Gloucester Road.
M5 Bristol - One lane closed and queues on M5 northbound in Gloucestershire at J16, A38 (Aztec West), because of an accident.
Severe disruption: M5 Bristol northboundBBC News Travel
M5 Bristol northbound severe disruption, from J17 for A4018 to J16 for A38 Gloucester Road.
M5 Bristol - One lane closed and it's heavy on M5 northbound in Gloucestershire from J17, A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) to J16, A38 (Aztec West), because of a breakdown.
