Knife amnesty under way in Lincolnshire and Humber region
Knife amnesty bins are being put in police stations around Lincolnshire and the Humber region this week to allow people to dispose of weapons safely and without consequence.
Police are warning that carrying a knife often only makes people more vulnerable and in danger of being harmed.
The Lincolnshire force said so far this year there have been 42 offences for possession of an offensive weapon, and a further 146 public order offences which intimated, referenced or involved an offensive weapon.
Insp John Roberts, of Humberside Police, said: “Operation Sceptre aims to reduce the number of people carrying weapons, especially young people.
“Knife crime presents very real and prevalent dangers and places other people in danger of serious harm.
“We will be providing knife bins throughout the week in a number of police stations across the force, where members of the public can anonymously and safely hand in weapons to remove these from our streets."
People living in a North Lincolnshire village say their lives and mental health are being affected by smells coming from a landfill site which is less than a mile from their homes.
Officials at Winterton Town Council say the odours, which are coming from the Roxby Landfill site, impact about 3,500 residents.
Fiona, who lives nearby, says: "It certainly affects me from a stress point of view and
it’s making me miserable.
"Winterton is a beautiful place to live with open countryside. I love it here but the smells are really marring it."
Biffa Waste Services, which holds the licence to operate the site, has been investigated twice by the Environment Agency following complaints in 2019 and 2020.
It was also handed a formal written warning in January this year after a review by the Environment Agency’s Area Enforcement Panel.
In a letter seen by the BBC, Biffa has written to residents informing them that it is moving to the next phase of the development and introducing new control measures which should be finished by the "festive period".
The BBC has contacted Biffa Waste Services for a comment but has yet to receive a response.
Police car crash injures two officers and motorist
Two officers and a motorist have been injured in a crash involving a police car.
The force vehicle collided with the BMW in the centre of Grantham, Lincolnshire, at about 05:25.
Lincolnshire Police said those involved were treated at the scene on High Street for "minor aches and pains" and none required hospital treatment.
The police car was not involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash, the force said.
Pictures from the scene show significant damage to the front of the vehicle.
A spokesperson said the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the force's collisions policy.