People living in a North Lincolnshire village say their lives and mental health are being affected by smells coming from a landfill site which is less than a mile from their homes.

Officials at Winterton Town Council say the odours, which are coming from the Roxby Landfill site, impact about 3,500 residents.

Fiona, who lives nearby, says: "It certainly affects me from a stress point of view and it’s making me miserable.

"Winterton is a beautiful place to live with open countryside. I love it here but the smells are really marring it."

Biffa Waste Services, which holds the licence to operate the site, has been investigated twice by the Environment Agency following complaints in 2019 and 2020.

It was also handed a formal written warning in January this year after a review by the Environment Agency’s Area Enforcement Panel.

In a letter seen by the BBC, Biffa has written to residents informing them that it is moving to the next phase of the development and introducing new control measures which should be finished by the "festive period".

The BBC has contacted Biffa Waste Services for a comment but has yet to receive a response.