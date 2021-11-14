The number of deaths and serious injuries on roads in the West Midlands fell by 19% in 2020, due to reduced traffic during the lockdowns.

The figures dropped from 182 deaths in 2019 to 169 in 2020.

The figures have been released by the charity Brake to mark Road Safety Week.

It's calling on individuals, communities and organisations to work together to ensure accidents don't increase again.