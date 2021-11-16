A42 Leicestershire northbound severe disruption, from J13 A511 Ashby-De-La-Zouch to J14 A453.

A42 Leicestershire - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on A42 northbound from J13, A511 (Ashby-De-La-Zouch) to J14, A453 (Castle Donington), because of a van which has broken down. Traffic is coping well.

