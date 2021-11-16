An explosion in a taxi outside Liverpool Women's Hospital has been declared a terrorist incident.Read more
Most Recent
By Samantha Jagger
BBC News
By Lynette Horsburgh
BBC News
By Paul Burnell
BBC News
Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a man was killed in a car explosion.
By Sue Paz & Doug Faulkner
BBC News
Owain's 24-hour Drumathon complete and over £2m raised
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Greater Manchester southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A58 Liverpool Road to J23 for A580 East Lancashire Road.
M6 Greater Manchester - The road is temporarily closed and stationary queues on M6 southbound from J24, A58 (Ashton In Makerfield) to J23, A580 (Haydock), because of emergency repairs.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Greater Manchester southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Greater Manchester southbound severe disruption, from J24 for A58 Liverpool Road to J23 for A580 East Lancashire Road.
M6 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M6 southbound from J24, A58 (Ashton In Makerfield) to J23, A580 (Haydock), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time