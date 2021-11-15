Cheryl Stringer, 54, bought carpets and jewellery with money stolen from a terminally ill patient.Read more
Most Recent
By Elisabeth Mahy
Wake Up to Money, BBC Radio 5 Live
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwiseBBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J23 for A635 Manchester Road.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane closed on exit slip road clockwise at J23, A635 (Ashton Under Lyne), because of a breakdown. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time