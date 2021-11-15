Askerswell

England, United Kingdom

  5. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A35 Dorset both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A35 Dorset both ways severe accident, from A3066 Sea Road North to B3159.

    A35 Dorset - A35 closed and queues in both directions from Esso roundabout to the B3159 junction, because of accident investigation work.

  10. Future of historic pub under threat after noise complaint

    Video caption: Over 2,000 people have signed a petition to save the Duke of Cornwall pub in Weymouth.

  11. Fungi's importance to New Forest ecosystem

    Video caption: Climate change: Fungi's importance to New Forest revealed

    BBC Young Climate Change Reporter Katy Porter looks at how fungi is vital to the future of the New Forest.

  12. Cliff fall at West Bay captured on video

    Video caption: The moment a large section of cliff collapses onto a beach on Dorset's Jurassic Coast

  15. 'My period caused debilitating dark depression'

    Video caption: Dorset woman raising awareness of premenstrual dysphoric disorder

    Alice has suffered with premenstrual dysphoric disorder that causes extreme symptoms around her menstrual cycle.

  17. Fireworks set off as truck catches fire

    Video caption: Fireworks set off as truck catches fire

    The fire set off dozens of fireworks from the truck.

