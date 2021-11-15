Police speak to more than a dozen children in relation to recent attacks on Hull's Boothferry estate.Read more
Most Recent
Pilot killed in light aircraft crash
A pilot has died in a light aircraft crash near Selby in North Yorkshire, police say.Copyright: Geograph
Emergency services were called to Breighton Airfield in Bubwith on Sunday afternoon, to reports of the crash.
The pilot is thought to have got into difficulty while trying to land and police said the occupant of the aircraft, believed to be the pilot, died.
The Air Accidents Investigations Branch (AAIB) said its inspectors were on site to gather evidence on Monday.
Knife amnesty under way in Lincolnshire and Humber region
Knife amnesty bins are being put in police stations around Lincolnshire and the Humber region this week to allow people to dispose of weapons safely and without consequence.Copyright: Getty Images
Police are warning that carrying a knife often only makes people more vulnerable and in danger of being harmed.
The Lincolnshire force said so far this year there have been 42 offences for possession of an offensive weapon, and a further 146 public order offences which intimated, referenced or involved an offensive weapon.
Insp John Roberts, of Humberside Police, said: “Operation Sceptre aims to reduce the number of people carrying weapons, especially young people.
“Knife crime presents very real and prevalent dangers and places other people in danger of serious harm.
“We will be providing knife bins throughout the week in a number of police stations across the force, where members of the public can anonymously and safely hand in weapons to remove these from our streets."
Witness appeal after school bus crash
Anyone who saw a school bus crash in Lincolnshire last week is being urged to contact police.Copyright: Lincolnshire Police
Sixty children from two local schools were on the double decker when it veered off Meadow Lane near North Hykeham at about 08:28 on Thursday.
There were no serious injuries but a 12-year-old boy suffered a broken arm and a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police are now asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area at the time to contact them.
Monday's Yorkshire and Lincolnshire weather forecast
BBC Weather
Today will be overcast with spells of rain slowly moving in before becoming lighter and patchier through the afternoon.
It'll continue fairly mild with light winds.
Tonight will be largely dry and cloudy, although a few clear spells may develop in places overnight:Copyright: BBC
Police car crash injures two officers and motorist
Two officers and a motorist have been injured in a crash involving a police car.Copyright: R.S.Mortiss
The force vehicle collided with the BMW in the centre of Grantham, Lincolnshire, at about 05:25.
Lincolnshire Police said those involved were treated at the scene on High Street for "minor aches and pains" and none required hospital treatment.
The police car was not involved in a pursuit at the time of the crash, the force said.Copyright: R.S. Mortiss
Pictures from the scene show significant damage to the front of the vehicle.
A spokesperson said the matter would be dealt with in accordance with the force's collisions policy.
High Street has since reopened, police said
Friday's forecast for Yorkshire and Lincolnshire
BBC Weather
Today will be an unsettled and windy day with spells of rain, heavy at times.
There may be a few brighter spells during the afternoon.
This evening will remain mostly cloudy and a few showers may linger for a time:Copyright: BBC
Appeal after youths suspected of smashing police car window
A group of youths is being looked for in Hull after the rear window of a police car in the city was smashed.Copyright: Humberside Police
Police officers found the vehicle damaged when they returned from foot patrol on Biggin Avenue on Wednesday night.
Members of the group of youths suspected of causing the damage are thought to be aged between 11 and 16, according to the Humberside force.
Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact police.
Pupils 'cut and bruised' in Lincolnshire School bus crash
A number of pupils inside a school bus when it left a country road in Lincolnshire received "cuts and bruises", police say.Copyright: BBC
Sixty children from several local schools were on board the double decker when it left Meadow Lane, near North Hykeham.
The road has since reopened, Lincolnshire Police has confirmed.
There were no serious injuries in the incident but one child suffered a broken arm and another was taken to hospital as a precaution, the force added.
Ch Insp Phil Vickers said most of the pupils on board were unharmed, with a small number suffering "cuts and bruises".
He also stressed that, contrary to initial reports, the bus had not overturned.