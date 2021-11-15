Aveley

England, United Kingdom

+5 miles
+10 miles
+20 miles
+30 miles

Most Recent

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A13 London westbound

    BBC News Travel

    A13 London westbound severe accident, from A1306 to Ferry Lane.

    A13 London - A13 in Wennington blocked and queues into town from Wennington Interchange to Ferry Lane Interchange, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J30 for A282 Lakeside.

    M25 Essex - M25 lane blocked on exit slip road to the roundabout and it's slow anticlockwise at J30, A282 (Lakeside), because of a lorry that's broken down.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J30 for A282 Lakeside.

    M25 Essex - M25 lane blocked on exit slip road to the roundabout and it's slow anticlockwise at J30, A282 (Lakeside), because of a breakdown.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  15. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M25 Essex anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J30 for A282 Lakeside.

    M25 Essex - M25 lane closed on exit slip road anticlockwise at J30, A282 (Lakeside), because of a broken down car. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  16. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M25 Essex anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M25 Essex anti-clockwise severe accident, at J30 for A282 Lakeside.

    M25 Essex - One lane closed on M25 anticlockwise at J30, A282 (Lakeside), because of an accident involving a lorry and a car. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  18. How the lives of taxi drivers inspired a new play

    Video content

    Video caption: Suffolk writer inspired by 'amazing' taxi driver stories

    Shamser Sinha says he wanted to reflect the "amazing" stories he heard while travelling in a cab.

Page 1 of 14
Navigate to the last page

News Navigation