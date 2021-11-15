British Divers Marine Life Rescue says the female is likely foraging around the Farne Islands.Read more
By Rob England
BBC News
Weather on the fells: Cloudy with rain at times
- Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 3C to 4C (37F to 39F), reaching 5C (41F) in the afternoon.
- Winds: A fresh north-westerly wind with gusts reaching around 35mph.
- Cloud: Mainly overcast, with a few breaks in the cloud during the morning. Cloud bases around 1,000ft to 2,000ft (300m to 600m), possibly dropping as low as 650ft (200m) in the morning.
- Weather: A rather cloudy day, with just the odd brighter patch in the morning, and a few spells of light rain at times.
- Visibility: Generally good visibility, but reducing above the cloud bases and in any spells of rain.
- Freezing level: Above the summits.
Weather on the fells: Sunny spells feeling chilly
- Temperature at 3,000ft: Around -2C to 0C (28F to 32F).
- Winds: Fresh northerly winds, gusting up to 35mph to 40mph.
- Cloud: Sunny spells for much of the day, with clear skies in the morning. A few patches of cloud may develop in the afternoon, with bases around 2,600ft to 3,300ft (800m to 1,000m).
- Weather: A dry, bright and chilly day with plenty of sunny spells throughout. A few patches of cloud may develop in the afternoon.
- Visibility: Generally excellent visibility, but reducing above the cloud bases in any patchy cloud during the afternoon.
- Freezing level: Around 1,950ft (600m) in the early morning, rising to 2,600ft to 2,950ft (800m to 900m) in the afternoon.
Weather on the fells: Dry with sunshine, showers possible
- Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 2C to 4C (36F to 39F).
- Winds: Moderate westerly winds through the day with gusts around 20mph to 25mph.
- Cloud: A mostly clear day, but there will be a few patches of cloud around with bases around 1,300ft to 2,000ft (400m to 600m).
- Weather: A mostly dry day with sunny spells although a few showers may drift in from the west at times.
- Visibility: Generally very good, but reducing above the cloud bases or in any showers.
- Freezing level: Above the summits.
Weather on the fells: A wet and windy start, drier later
- Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 3C to 4C (37F to 39F).
- Winds: Strong to near gale north-westerly winds, particularly strong across the southern fells, with gusts up to 55mph to 60mph at times. Perhaps slightly loosen in the afternoon.
- Cloud: Bases will be around 2,000ft to 2,900ft (600m to 900m), with summits frequently covered throughout the day.
- Weather: The morning will start wet and windy with heavy rain at times. In the afternoon it will turn drier with patchy cloud, but a few heavy and blustery showers may develop once again.
- Visibility: Generally poor above the bases and under any shower but turning good at times, particularly at lower levels and to the eastern fells.
- Freezing level: Above the summits.
A petition urging the local authority to reconsider its plans has been signed by about 3,500 people.
Young farmer Robyn Hogg believes shifting the trend to the summer will help reduce our food miles.
Weather on the fells: Cloudy with heavy rain, clearing later
- Temperature at 3,000ft: Around 7C (45F) at first, falling to around 4C (39F) through the day.
- Winds: A gentle southerly breeze in the morning, veering westerly and freshening in the afternoon with gusts reaching 40mph to 45 mph.
- Cloud: Overcast for much of the day with cloud bases around 2,000ft to 3,000ft (600m to 900m) to start, falling to 1,000 to 2,000ft (300m to 600m) at times during the afternoon. A few breaks in the cloud are likely later in the day.
- Weather: A cloudy and wet day with outbreaks of heavy rain. Later in the afternoon, rain will clear to the east and cloud will tend to break, allowing a few brighter spells to develop in places.
- Visibility: Poor during rainfall and above the cloud bases to start, but improving later in the afternoon as some brightness develops.
- Freezing level: Above the summits.