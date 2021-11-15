Yorkshire County Cricket Club's independent whistleblowing hotline is due to open today.

Reuters Copyright: Reuters

New club chair Lord Patel announced the creation of the hotline last Monday and has urged other victims to "come forward and share their experiences".

He said hearing from victims will "guide" how Yorkshire "move forward".

The hotline will allow people who've faced discrimination to make complaints using a dedicated email address.

It follows the club's failure to deal with a long-running case of racism experienced by former player, Azeem Rafiq.

In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: "Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge their complaint will be taken seriously."