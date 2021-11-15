Most Recent
Yorkshire Cricket opens independent whistleblowing hotline
BBC Sport
Yorkshire County Cricket Club's independent whistleblowing hotline is due to open today.Copyright: Reuters
New club chair Lord Patel announced the creation of the hotline last Monday and has urged other victims to "come forward and share their experiences".
He said hearing from victims will "guide" how Yorkshire "move forward".
The hotline will allow people who've faced discrimination to make complaints using a dedicated email address.
It follows the club's failure to deal with a long-running case of racism experienced by former player, Azeem Rafiq.
In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: "Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge their complaint will be taken seriously."
Passer-by may have prevented sexual assault
A passer-by may have stopped a man sexually assaulting a woman, police believe.
The woman, in her 50s, was confronted by a man who made sexually explicit comments to her on a field in Lennox Walk, Hartlepool, at about 19:00 BST on Friday 29 October.
Cleveland Police said the man, aged in his late-teens or early-20s, tried to grab the woman's arm before a passer-by disturbed him.Copyright: Google
The man is described as being slim, 5ft 9in to 6ft tall and had a local accent.
He wore a hooded top, which was navy blue with a grey stripe across the chest, and light grey jogging bottoms.
Police are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact them.
I'll quit job rather than get jab - NHS worker
BBC Radio York
A woman from North Yorkshire who has worked in the NHS for over 30 years says she will quit her job rather than have a coronavirus vaccine.Copyright: Getty Images
Earlier this week the government announced front-line NHS staff will need to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus from next spring to remain in their jobs.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs he was planning a deadline of 1 April for workers to be fully vaccinated.
Anita, an audiologist based in Harrogate, told BBC Radio York: "At the moment I'm not ready to have the vaccine, at this time I'm not ready.
"If that means I have to give up 32 years, all that money wasted on training me to do my job, then that's what has to happen, but I just don't think it's fair."
From midnight on Wednesday, all people working in England's care homes have had to have both coronavirus vaccinations if they want to stay in their jobs, unless they have a medical exemption.
Government figures show there are still 32,000 carers who are not fully vaccinated.
