We told you earlier that a man was critical following a two-car crash.

West Mercia Police has since said a 51-year-old man has now died following the collision in Shropshire.

A car was reported to be driving erratically in Shrewsbury town centre before the two vehicles collided on the B4386 between the A5 and Cruckton at about 13:00 on Sunday.

Drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital where the man died, said West Mercia Police.

A woman remains in hospital and is being treated for life-changing injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed a blue Ford Focus which was driven from Raven Meadows towards Roman Road before turning onto Mytton Oak Road before the crash.