Cheryl Stringer, 54, bought carpets and jewellery with money stolen from a terminally ill patient.Read more
Most Recent
By Elisabeth Mahy
Wake Up to Money, BBC Radio 5 Live
Envelope update
Severe accident: M56 Greater Manchester eastboundBBC News Travel
M56 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, at J3A for A5103 Princess Parkway.
M56 Greater Manchester - M56 lane closed on exit slip road eastbound at J3a, A5103 (Baguley), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time