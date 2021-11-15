Most Recent
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M61 Lancashire southboundBBC News Travel
M61 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, from M6 J30 to J9 for M65 J2.
M61 Lancashire - One lane closed on M61 southbound from M6 J30 to J9, M65 J2 (Clayton Brook), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire southboundBBC News Travel
M6 Lancashire southbound severe disruption, between J30 for M61 and J29 for M65 J1.
M6 Lancashire - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J30 M61 and J29, M65 J1 (Lostock Hall), because of a vehicle having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time