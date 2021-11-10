M40 Oxfordshire northbound severe disruption, from J10 for A43 Brackley to J11 for A422.

M40 Oxfordshire - One lane closed on M40 northbound from J10, A43 (Brackley) to J11, A422 (Banbury), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time