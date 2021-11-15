Opposition leaders highlighted the case of a man who died while waiting five hours for an ambulance.Read more
Most Recent
Police will take 'robust' action if protest turns violent
While negotiations and speeches continue inside the conference centre, outside the protests are expected to step up a gear in Glasgow today.
Thousands of young people will march through the city demanding action on climate change, with speeches from Greta Thunberg and other leading campaigners.
On Saturday, tens of thousands of people are expected at a protest march, and police have warned they will deal "swiftly and robustly" with any violent disorder or damage to property.
Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie says the force has worked closely with organisers of the youth march and is "very encouraged" by the high level of engagement.
There will be an increased police presence in the city with liaison officers, wearing light blue vests, deployed as a link between event organisers and the police.Quote Message: Officers are there to maintain the safety of the public and participants, as well as to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or to counter-protest. If you're going to a march, please act responsibly and be respectful in your actions." from Gary Ritchie Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M9 Stirling southboundBBC News Travel
M9 Stirling southbound severe disruption, at J9 for M80 J9.
M9 Stirling - One lane blocked on M9 southbound at J9, M80 (Bannockburn), because of debris on the road. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M80 Stirling southboundBBC News Travel
M80 Stirling southbound severe accident, between J9 for M9 J9 and J8 for M876.
M80 Stirling - M80 partially blocked southbound between J9, M9 (Bannockburn) and J8 M876, because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M80 Falkirk northboundBBC News Travel
M80 Falkirk northbound severe accident, from J8 for M876 to J9 for M9 J9.
M80 Falkirk - One lane closed on M80 northbound from J8 M876 to J9, M9 (Bannockburn), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time