Most Recent
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Alex Kleiderman & Adam Durbin
BBC News
By Gordon Corera
Security correspondent
By Jeremy Britton
BBC News
Envelope update
Severe disruption: A13 London both waysBBC News Travel
A13 London both ways severe disruption, at Eastern Approach.
A13 London - A13 Alfreds Way in Dagenham closed and queues in both directions at Lodge Avenue flyover, because of emergency repairs. Diversion in operation - via the exit and entry slips.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time