Knife amnesty bins are being put in police stations around Lincolnshire and the Humber region this week to allow people to dispose of weapons safely and without consequence.

Police are warning that carrying a knife often only makes people more vulnerable and in danger of being harmed.

The Lincolnshire force said so far this year there have been 42 offences for possession of an offensive weapon, and a further 146 public order offences which intimated, referenced or involved an offensive weapon.

Insp John Roberts, of Humberside Police, said: “Operation Sceptre aims to reduce the number of people carrying weapons, especially young people.

“Knife crime presents very real and prevalent dangers and places other people in danger of serious harm.

“We will be providing knife bins throughout the week in a number of police stations across the force, where members of the public can anonymously and safely hand in weapons to remove these from our streets."