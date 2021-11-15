Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), will also give evidence about the ECB's role in the racism scandal, its complaints procedure and the wider implications for the game.
Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches by the England and Wales Cricket Board and a host of sponsors have ended their deals with the club.
In a statement released on Friday, Lord Patel said: "Setting up an independent whistleblowing hotline will allow there to be a safe space for people to come forward, secure in the knowledge their complaint will be taken seriously."
A Covid-19 memorial is set to be unveiled in a South Yorkshire town centre later this month.
The £210,000 bronze sculpture in Barnsley, which the council says "commemorates those who have died during the pandemic and pays tribute to key workers and volunteers", will be unveiled on 22 November in The Glass Works Square.
The sculpture will depict seven figures cast in bronze, including a young girl, an older man, a volunteer, a nurse, a carer, a police officer and a teacher, to reflect "everyone affected throughout the pandemic", the authority adds.
Called Reverence, it depicts working people and has been cast in bronze by sculptor Graham Ibbeson in collaboration with Lockbund Foundry in Oxfordshire.
Barnsley poet Ian McMillan has provided the artwork’s words: "Barnsley’s fierce love holds you forever in its heart".
Council leader Sir Steve Houghton said: "The pandemic continues to affect us all and it is important we have a way to reflect on those we’ve lost and those who work so tirelessly in our communities."