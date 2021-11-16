M65 Lancashire westbound severe accident, between A6068 Vivary Way and J13 for A682 Scotland Road.

M65 Lancashire - It's heavy on M65 westbound between A6068, Boundary Mill Roundabout and J13, A682 (Nelson), because of an earlier accident and flooding earlier. All lanes have been re-opened.

