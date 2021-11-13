A driver came close to being hit by a train after ignoring warning lights at a level crossing.

The car crossed the tracks in front of an oncoming Northern train near Barrow-in-Furness on Friday.

Network Rail said it happened at a barrier-less crossing at Park House Farm on the Cumbrian Coast line.

Network Rail level crossing manager Amanda Leeming said: "Not only did this car driver put themselves in serious danger, they also put the train driver and passengers at risk too."

The organisation has issued a reminder to motorists using level crossings that they should: